85-year-old woman facing homelessness due to foreclosure following loan modification

The Brief 85-year-old Johnnie Jefferson faces the foreclosure of her self-decorated 6-bedroom house where she invested her life savings. A dispute with the bank over mortgage payments after a verbal loan modification led to legal battles and personal distress for Johnnie. Legal experts urge the importance of getting all loan modifications in writing to avoid such pitfalls, and Johnnie's attorneys fight to recover her home's equity.



It doesn't matter if you live in a 6-bedroom mansion or a one-bedroom bungalow. The thought of losing your home is devastating, especially if you're a senior citizen.

"I take lots of pride in my home," said Johnnie Jefferson.

Johnnie decorated her 6-bedroom, 4-bath house in an upscale Richmond neighborhood herself. The 85-year-old nurse was one of the first non-physicians to own a medical clinic in the greater Houston area.

She's lived here since 2002. Her home means everything to her.

"It's my whole life. I have nowhere else to go," Johnnie said. "We put my lifetime savings into this house."

Now Johnnie's home is in foreclosure.

"I never imagined I'd be in a situation like this never ever," she said.

Johnnie says the foreclosure follows a loan modification in 2012.

"They spoke to someone. It was an oral agreement they never got in writing what they thought they were getting," said attorney Kietha Hamilton with Hamilton and Co Law Firm. "With real property everything needs to be in writing."

"Bottom line, get everything in writing ," said attorney Charles Herbert. "Follow up as they always say read the fine print."

Johnnie and the bank were disputing the monthly mortgage amounts.

"That's the case in most instances," Hamilton said. "Either they think they're supposed to pay one thing, no you're supposed to pay more, or they send in a payment, or you sent in the wrong amount we're going to resend it. You might be off a few cents, the bank is very picky about the amounts."

In 2019, the bank filed a motion for summary judgment to take Johnnie's house.

"I had to spend nights in the hospital with anxiety," she said. "I developed depression. It's just ruining my whole life."

These attorneys say they are doing the best they can for Johnie under the circumstances .

"We're in federal court, and we are suing for Miss Jefferson to get the equity out of her house," said Hamilton. "The property is worth approximately a million dollars. They sold it back to themselves for 600 thousand. There's 400 thousand in equity we feel like Miss Jefferson is owed."

Trying to imagine where she would go and what happens to all her belongings is more than Johnnie can comprehend.

"I have no place to go," she said. "Where am I going I have no place to go."

If you decide to do a loan modification or loan restructure, get everything in writing and have it reviewed by an attorney that specializes in real estate and foreclosures.