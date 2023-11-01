There's an increase in threats against the Jewish community around the world, including here in Houston. However, a local effort is underway to counter that, and offer support.

Twenty-five Houston restaurants are participating today in Mitzvah Meals Dine for a Cause to raise money for Israel. The Bayou City eateries will donate a portion, and some are even giving 100% of what they earn today.

"It's very difficult. The levels of grief I would say in our community right now are extremely real," says the President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston Renee Wizig-Barrios.

Many are not only full of despair for the tragic loss of life in Israel, but the Jewish community is also experiencing, "There is the grief of feeling the loss of a sense of safety and security in the United States of America," Wizig-Barrios explains. She says security has now been stepped up as threats against the Jewish community ramp up.

"We're not going to take our mezuzah off our doors because of hateful incidents and social media memes and threats that are going on. Our community is really focused on remaining aware, remaining vigilant, educating themselves, and securing their facilities while at the same time living proud Jewish lives," adds Wizig-Barrios.

Just recently the FBI arrested 20-year-old Jordanian national Sohaib Abuyyash who was living here in Houston and is said to have been studying how to build bombs and spewing threats against Jewish people online.

"When an arrest like that is made it sends two messages to our community. The first message is the FBI is doing an excellent job of pursuing these terrorists, and we're grateful for that, and it also is fearful for people," says Wizig-Barrios and she adds, "Report any incidents of antisemitism. We have a reporting form on our website at HoustonJewish.org. It is extremely important to report incidents because we track them and use them for intelligence gathering."

You can support Mitzvah Meals Dine for a Cause by eating at one of these 25 restaurants on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

Annabelle Brasserie

B.B. Italia

B.B. Lemon

B&B Butchers and Restaurant

Bagel Express

Benny Chows

Doris Metropolitan

Eau Tour

Fuzzy’s Pizza Katy

Genesis Steakhouse

Hamsa

Harova Market

Jonathan’s The Rub

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant & Bakery

KP’s Kitchen

La Colombe d’Or

Laykie’s Café at the J

Lee’s Den

New York Deli & Coffee Shop

Nopo Café, Market & Bar

Saba’s

The ‘401 Table & Tap

The Annie Café & Bar

Three Brothers Bakery

Trattoria Sofia