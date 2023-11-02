Rapper Trae tha Truth had an assault charge dropped in connection to an altercation with fellow rapper Z-Ro. The case was resolved through a pre-trial diversion program, ending a legal chapter that received attention due to a viral video.

Trae Tha Truth had faced a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury. The incident was captured in the viral video, showing Z-Ro in a defensive position as he was attacked.

It was alleged that Z-Ro was lured away from a restaurant and assaulted by several individuals, with Trae Tha Truth's involvement in question.

In response, Trae Tha Truth explained that the situation was more complex than portrayed in the video. He described it as "family business" with internal issues brewing for years.

He emphasized that the media narrative was false and that the altercation was not a "blindside ambush."