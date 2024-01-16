Expand / Collapse search
Houston ranks #4 in Texas for bedbug concerns in 2024, according to Mattress Next Day

Consumer
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - MattressNextDay, an online mattress retailer, ranked Texas as #34 across the nation for bedbug concerns, so the experts at MattressNextDay took a deep dive into the Texan cities most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024 based on Google searches. 

Houston finds itself in the spotlight as the fourth Texan city most likely to face bedbug concerns in 2024, according to their recent study. Researchers searched for data related to terms such as 'bedbugs' across all 50 states in order to identify those most likely to experience bedbug infestations.

According to researchers, over 7.4 million Google searches were reported across America for bedbugs in the last 12 months. 

The table below showcases the top 15 Texan cities and the corresponding number of searches per month for every 10,000 residents: