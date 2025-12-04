Houston rain: No high water locations reported, beware of slick roadways

Heavy rain passed through the Houston-area early Thursday morning. However, the risk of flash flooding has moved out of nearby counties.

No high water locations have been reported, but drivers should still beware of slick roadways on their morning commute.

Houston remains at a low risk for a few flooded streets through Thursday morning, with a low 5% hail risk down towards the coast around Galveston and Freeport.

Looking forward to a nice weekend

By Saturday and Sunday, the skies should clear up.

Temperatures heat up some, especially on Sunday, and you'll get a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances are low and humidity should be comfortable with highs in the 60s and even low 70s in some spots.