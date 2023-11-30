Houston Public Works employee resigns, another relieved of duty; alleged wrongdoing under investigation

article

Houston Public Works has announced they are working with the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the Controller's Office and the Controller's Office to uncover the extent of alleged employee wrongdoing in the emergency contracting process.

According to Housto Public Works, OIG investigations began back on November 7 and are continuing as additional allegations surface and more accusations are reported.

Houston Public Works says one executive level employee has resigned, and one employee, who admitted to directing contracts to a family member, has been relieved of duty as investigations move forward.

"Let me be very clear. No one is exempt from the ongoing investigations. We are turning over every rock, and OIG is conducting extensive inquiries," said Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock. "Our goal is to focus on rooting out the bad actors, while working to rebuild eroded public trust."

Houston Public Works is encouraging the public and the contracting community to report any suspected fraud in the emergency contracting process by calling the Controller's Office Hotline at (832) 393-3542 or by completing a form online.

"Houston Public Works is taking proactive steps to restore integrity in this emergency contracting process," said Haddock. "As a public agency, we are accountable to Houstonians and will provide updates as soon as legally permissible."