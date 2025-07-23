Houston investigation: Possible fetus found in drainage system on El Mundo
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a possible fetus was found in a drainage system.
Possible fetus found in drainage system
What we know:
Houston police confirm a possible fetus was found in the 8000 block of El Mundo Street, near Holly Hall Street, on Houston’s south side.
According to the Houston Fire Department, a utility crew made the discovery as they were working on a sewage drain.
The fire department, the police department and the medical examiner's office responded to the scene.
According to HFD, the remains appear to be of a 10-to-16-week-old fetus.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the possible fetal remains got there.
What's next:
Authorities will determine if the fetal remains were the result of a miscarriage and how they may have gotten in the drainage system.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department.