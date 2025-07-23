The Brief A possible fetus was found in a drainage system on Houston's south side. A utility crew made the discovery while working on a sewage drain. Authorities say the remains appear to be those of a 10-to-16-week-old fetus.



Houston police are investigating after a possible fetus was found in a drainage system.

Possible fetus found in drainage system

What we know:

Houston police confirm a possible fetus was found in the 8000 block of El Mundo Street, near Holly Hall Street, on Houston’s south side.

According to the Houston Fire Department, a utility crew made the discovery as they were working on a sewage drain.

The fire department, the police department and the medical examiner's office responded to the scene.

According to HFD, the remains appear to be of a 10-to-16-week-old fetus.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the possible fetal remains got there.

What's next:

Authorities will determine if the fetal remains were the result of a miscarriage and how they may have gotten in the drainage system.