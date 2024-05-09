Expand / Collapse search
Houston porch pirate relaxed on porch before swiping packages: HPD

By
Published  May 9, 2024 8:39pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are asking for help locating a porch pirate who allegedly stole packages from a home.

In a video released by police, a man is seen sitting on the front porch of a home in the 800 block of Main Street on Feb. 26.

The man appears to lean back on the seat outside, relaxing, before he picks up packages left on the porch and leaves.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call HPD Property & Financial Crimes Division at 713-308-0900.