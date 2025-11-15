Houston police seek missing woman with dementia

article

The Brief A missing person alert has been issued in Houston for 76-year-old Amida Arana, who has dementia and was last seen Friday evening on Briar Forest Drive. Arana left on foot wearing a pink blouse, floral black skirt, and pink sandals. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.



Houston missing woman

What we know:

Amida Arana, 76, was last seen in the 11700 block of Briar Forest Drive on Friday around 7:30 p.m.

Arana is said to have left on foot in an unknown direction.

She was last seen wearing a pink blouse, long black skirt with flowers, pink sandals and was carrying shoes.

She is described as 5'5", 130 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Arana's whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.