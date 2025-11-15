Expand / Collapse search

Houston police seek missing woman with dementia

By
Published  November 15, 2025 9:18am CST
Missing Persons
FOX 26 Houston
article

Amida Arana

The Brief

    • A missing person alert has been issued in Houston for 76-year-old Amida Arana, who has dementia and was last seen Friday evening on Briar Forest Drive.
    • Arana left on foot wearing a pink blouse, floral black skirt, and pink sandals.
    • Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

HOUSTON - A missing person alert has been issued in Houston for a woman with dementia. 

Houston missing woman

What we know:

Amida Arana, 76, was last seen in the 11700 block of Briar Forest Drive on Friday around 7:30 p.m. 

Arana is said to have left on foot in an unknown direction. 

She was last seen wearing a pink blouse, long black skirt with flowers, pink sandals and was carrying shoes. 

She is described as 5'5", 130 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Arana's whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

The Source: Information in this report came from the Houston Police Department. 

