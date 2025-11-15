Houston police seek missing woman with dementia
HOUSTON - A missing person alert has been issued in Houston for a woman with dementia.
What we know:
Amida Arana, 76, was last seen in the 11700 block of Briar Forest Drive on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
Arana is said to have left on foot in an unknown direction.
She was last seen wearing a pink blouse, long black skirt with flowers, pink sandals and was carrying shoes.
She is described as 5'5", 130 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Arana's whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Houston Police Department.