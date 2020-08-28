Houston Police searching for suspect who threw a firework into a business

The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect who set a store on fire by throwing a firework inside. According to police, on Sunday, July 5, around 1:30. a.m. the male suspect set fire to a business located in the 7500 block of Little York Road in Houston, Texas.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect lighting a firework and throwing it into the business through an open doorway. Police say that the firework exploded and burned parts of the structure.

There were customers inside the business during this incident.

Houston Police need help identifying this suspect.

Per Houston Police:

The suspect is described as a Black male, 17 to 23 years old, thin build, wearing yellow t-shirt, light blue athletic shorts and black shoes. He fled the scene as a passenger in a black 2009 – 2014 Volvo XC90.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.