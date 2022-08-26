Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck robberies
HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for a serial food truck robbery suspect involved in at least 12 robberies in the past two weeks.
Authorities said on August 13, around 10:30 a.m., victims were working at a food truck, located at the 600 block of West Gulf Bank, when they heard a gunshot.
That's when, authorities said, an unknown male walked into the truck with a shotgun while demanding money from the cash register. The victims complied, gave the suspect the money, and he fled the scene in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18 to 24-years-old, no face covering, and armed with a black sawed-off shotgun.
Authorities stated the suspect is believed to be responsible for at least a dozen food truck robberies at the following locations:
Aug. 9 - 2800 W Mount Houston ROAD
Aug. 10 - 8610 Irvington Blvd.
Aug 10 - 8430 Fulton St.
Aug 10 - 8930 North Freeway
Aug 11 - 7712 W. Little York
Aug 12 - 4109 Cedar Hill Lane
Aug 13 - 609 W. Gulf Bank Road
Aug 15 - 2800 W. Mount Houston Road
Aug 17 - 522 E Little York Road
Aug 17 - 9550 Airline Drive
Aug 19 - 8930 North Freeway
Aug 21 - 10798 Shady Lane
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.