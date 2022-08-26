Houston police searching for suspect involved in at least 12 food truck robberies

article

Houston police are searching for a serial food truck robbery suspect involved in at least 12 robberies in the past two weeks.

Authorities said on August 13, around 10:30 a.m., victims were working at a food truck, located at the 600 block of West Gulf Bank, when they heard a gunshot.

That's when, authorities said, an unknown male walked into the truck with a shotgun while demanding money from the cash register. The victims complied, gave the suspect the money, and he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 18 to 24-years-old, no face covering, and armed with a black sawed-off shotgun.

Authorities stated the suspect is believed to be responsible for at least a dozen food truck robberies at the following locations:

Aug. 9 - 2800 W Mount Houston ROAD

Aug. 10 - 8610 Irvington Blvd.

Aug 10 - 8430 Fulton St.

Aug 10 - 8930 North Freeway

Aug 11 - 7712 W. Little York

Aug 12 - 4109 Cedar Hill Lane

Aug 13 - 609 W. Gulf Bank Road

Aug 15 - 2800 W. Mount Houston Road

Aug 17 - 522 E Little York Road

Aug 17 - 9550 Airline Drive

Aug 19 - 8930 North Freeway

Aug 21 - 10798 Shady Lane

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.