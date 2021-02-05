Houston police searching for missing person last seen on Wednesday

article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing person last seen on Wednesday.



Authorities are looking for Jerome "Ronie" Hankton, 40.



Hankton was last seen leaving at the 16900 block of Tomball Parkway on Wednesday just before 2 p.m.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a red hoodie jacket, grey shorts, black slippers and black socks.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Police said Hankton may have possible mental health concerns. He is known to talk to himself but is very friendly.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



If you have seen Hankton, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.