Houston police searching for missing 83-year-old man with dementia

article

Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding an 83-year-old man they say went missing on Monday.

Salome Jose Rodriguez was last seen leaving his residence in the 7300 block of La Paseo at around 4 p.m. Police say he was last seen wearing a tan cowboy hat, denim shirt, brown pants, and brown shoes.

Police say Rodriguez walks hunched over with a slight limp and reportedly has dementia. He is known to wander.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 832-394-1840.