Houston police searching for missing 2-year-old girl

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 2-year-old girl.



Authorities are looking for Maliyah 'Tootie' Bass.



She was last seen in the 10600 block of Beachnut Street Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.



She was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top with multi-colored shorts. She was also carrying a pink and white pillowcase with letter blocks inside.



Maliyah is described as a Black female, 3' tall, 38-40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on where Maliyah is, contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Person's Desk at (832) 394-1840.