Houston Police searching for man who robbed Shell gas station with pink taser

By Randy Buffington
Published 
Surveillance footage captures Houston robbery suspect

Houston Police need help identifying a suspect who robbed a Shell gas station.

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a Shell gas station with a pink taser. The robbery took place at at 6451 North Freeway, in Houston, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say the man walked around the counter of the Shell and began assaulting the clerk by striking him numerous times with a taser. The suspect then forced the clerk to open the register and ran off with cash.

Houston Police describe the suspect as a black man, around 25 to 30 years old.

He was wearing a black/red cap, black jacket with white lettering, black pants, and a red bandana.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org