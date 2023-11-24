Houston police respond to altercation at NRG during Atascocita, Lamar HS playoff game

An altercation reportedly broke out at NRG Stadium during a high school playoff game, according to Houston police.

Atascocita High School and Lamar High School were facing off in a playoff game at NRG Stadium when numerous kids got into an altercation at the stadium, officials say.

Police arrived at the stadium to help break up the incident.

No other information has been provided at this time.