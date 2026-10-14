The Brief A suspect suffering a cut to his stomach crashed a vehicle into a parking lot on Nordling Road, robbed bystanders at knifepoint, and stole their car, according to police. Officers located the stolen vehicle 40 minutes later on Keel Street, just about a mile from the initial scene. The suspect told officials the wound on his stomach was self-inflicted.



Houston police are investigating after a man allegedly crashed a vehicle and then robbed bystanders at knifepoint Tuesday night.

Suspect crashes, robs bystanders

What we know:

Around 9 p.m., Houston Police Department Lieutenant R. Willkens says officers were called to a robbery in a parking lot on Nordlign Road in the Northside area.

Lt. Willens learned a man in his early 20s had crashed the vehicle they were driving into another vehicle in the lot. He got out of the car and appeared to be bleeding from his stomach area.

When a couple of people went to check on him, he robbed them at knifepoint and stole their vehicle, police report.

The suspect drove around for about 40 minutes before police located the stolen vehicle and conducted a felony stop near Keel Street, just three minutes away from where he crashed.

Lt. Willkens states the suspect resisted officers and attempted to flee, but he was Tased by officials and taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect stated he had stabbed himself and police report blood was found inside the home he was staying at.

Police confirmed the suspect did not know the victims he robbed, and no one else was injured during the incidents.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect or the exact motive behind his actions.