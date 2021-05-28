Expand / Collapse search
Houston police looking into deadly shooting on North Fwy

Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston police looking into a deadly shooting on North Fwy

Investigators say a charger crashed into a truck on the southbound service road of North Fwy around 4:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found the driver of the charger shot to death.

HOUSTON - Officials are piecing together what caused a person's death Friday afternoon when they were responding to a car crash and found one of the drivers shot to death.

Details are currently scarce as the situation is still active but investigators say a Dodge Charger crashed into a truck on the southbound service road of North Fwy around 4:30 p.m. 

When officers got to the scene, they found the driver of the Charger shot to death.

They say there may have been some sort of fight earlier before the crash but investigators confirmed the truck driver had nothing to do with the shooting.

This was the 5th homicide in Houston within 24 hours. 

No other information was available, as of this writing. 

