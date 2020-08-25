Houston Police investigating after pedestrian was struck and killed at intersection

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24 at the intersection of Little York and Shepard in Houston.

According to Houston Police, the vehicle that struck the victim was a white Tahoe, occupied by 2 Hispanic males (father and son). Police say that the father was behind the wheel when he lost control of the vehicle and blew out both left tires. He struck the pedestrian who was on the side of the road.

According to police, the driver was exceeding the speed limit when the crash occurred. Authorities are currently conducting a DWI investigation, that may lead to a charge of intoxication manslaughter.