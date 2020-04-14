Houston police investigate shooting that injured 16-year-old

Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy in the hospital Monday night.

HPD and HFD responded to a report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Selinsky around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

They arrived to find a 16-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen.

The teen was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. Police say he is expected to survive.

Investigators are trying to determine where the shooting actually occurred. A description of the shooter has not been released.

