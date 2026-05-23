Houston police investigate shooting outside corner grocery store

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The Brief Houston police said a man is recovering after being shot outside a corner store Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. Friday at the American Grocery Store on Bellfort Avenue. Police said they have a strong lead on a suspect.



Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot outside a corner store Friday night.

What we know:

Police responded to the American Grocery Store on Bellfort Avenue around 11 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot.

The Houston Fire Department took the man to an area hospital where he underwent surgery for critical injuries. Police said those injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim may have gotten into an argument with a woman who was at the store and the argument turned violent.

Surveillance video was pulled from the scene and police said they have a strong lead on a suspect.