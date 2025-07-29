Houston Police Investigate Shooting Incident Involving Juveniles, Man Injured

Houston Police Department (HPD) and Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to a tense situation involving a woman and her son who were reportedly threatened by a group of juveniles in their neighborhood. The incident escalated when the group allegedly threatened to shoot up the family's house.

Shots Fired in Neighborhood Amid Threats

As officers were en route to the scene, gunshots rang out in the neighborhood, though the house was not struck.

The alarming situation prompted a swift response from law enforcement as they worked to secure the area and ensure the safety of residents.

Man in His 50s Found Injured at Gas Station

Shortly thereafter, a man in his 50s was found at a gas station located at Bellaire and Wilcrest with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.

The victim, who was reportedly shot while riding his scooter in the neighborhood, managed to travel a few blocks to the gas station to seek help.

Victim Transported to Hospital in Stable Condition

HFD transported the injured man to a local hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities are investigating the connection between the threats made to the woman and her son and the shooting of the man.

Ongoing Investigation and Call for Information

HPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward as they continue to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected to be released as they become available.