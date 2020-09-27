Houston Police investigate shooting after suspected home invasion

article

Houston Police are investigating after a home invasion shooting that took place on Sunday, Sept. 27 around 1:30 a.m.

Houston Police responded to the 7100 block of Eppes Street in Houston and discovered a male in his late 20’s shot in the abdomen inside of his home.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics in an unknown condition.

At this time, police believe it may have been a home invasion.

Advertisement

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

A father and son were inside the home when the homeowner was shot.

Following the shooting, two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

