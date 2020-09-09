Houston Police investigate hit and run near South Houston

Houston Police are investigating a hit and run that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 4, around 1 a.m.

Police say the victim was riding his motorcycle in the 5100 block of South Shaver Street in Houston when a dark colored pick-up truck struck the victim from behind as he was about to turn onto Wald Road.

Per Houston Police:

The suspect fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. As a result of the collision, the victim was taken to a local hospital where his leg had to be amputated.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.