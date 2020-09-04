Houston Police investigate deadly shooting on Thursday night

Houston Police are investigating after a shooting that took place Thursday, Sept. 3, around 10:30 p.m. The shooting resulted in the death of one man, and the hospitalization of another.

According to police, there was a dispute between a husband and an ex-husband after the latter showed up to his ex-wife's residence in the 7500 block of Bonham in Houston.

Police say that the argument escalated and shots were fired by both men. Killing the ex-husband and sending the current husband to the hospital, he is currently in stable condition.

Houston Police are still investigating the scene, follow FOX 26 for more details on this developing story.