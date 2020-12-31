Houston police investigate deadly shooting in nightclub parking lot

article

Police say a man was fatally shot outside of a nightclub in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 13300 block of Almeda Road around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police say they found the 35-year-old victim in the parking lot of the nightclub. He died at the scene.

At this time, there are no known suspects or motive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

