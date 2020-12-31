Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 4:30 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
11
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:53 PM CST until MON 8:35 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Harris County
Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:29 PM CST until THU 8:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Galveston County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Polk County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:05 PM CST until THU 8:00 PM CST, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 PM CST until SAT 3:53 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
from THU 3:11 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula

Houston police investigate deadly shooting in nightclub parking lot

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Almeda in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - Police say a man was fatally shot outside of a nightclub in southwest Houston.

The shooting occurred in the 13300 block of Almeda Road around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police say they found the 35-year-old victim in the parking lot of the nightclub. He died at the scene.

At this time, there are no known suspects or motive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS