Houston Police investigate crash that killed motorcyclist

Houston Police are investigating a deadly crash that took place on Sunday, Oct. 11, around 1:40 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to Westbound FM1960 to Southbound 249 Feeder and located a female down after a motorcycle crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics but later succumbed to her injuries.

Police say that the motorcyclist was making a left turn when she was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle continued past the crash and returned to the scene.

At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.

