Houston Police investigate after driver hits and kills woman in wheelchair

The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that took place Friday, Sept. 4, just before 6 a.m.

According to police, the victim was a woman in a wheelchair, attempting to cross the street. Police say that the victim was struck by a pickup truck traveling westbound on Holmes Road in Houston.

The driver told Houston Police that he wasn't able to see the victim due to darkness and dim lighting. Police say that the woman was not using the crosswalk before the crash took place.

The driver was determined not to be impaired and was questioned and released.