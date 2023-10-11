An officer with the Houston Police Department was relieved of duty after being indicted for tampering with evidence.

On Wednesday, Juan Miguel Ramos, 30, an HPD veteran, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury for tampering/fabricating physical evidence in an April 2021 off-duty road rage incident where no one was injured.

CRIME: Two 15-year-olds in critical condition after stealing car and getting shot; Car owner charged

According to officials, Ramos was suspended indefinitely in August 2021 after an HPD Internal Affairs investigation by HPD Chief Troy Finner.

However, after a 185-day suspension, Ramos was reinstated in February 2022 after appealing his suspension, which is allowed by Civil Service law.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Following the indictment, Chief Finner relieved the officer on Wednesday.

HPD will share Ramos's booking photo when it becomes available.