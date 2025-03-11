Houston Police identify man killed in South Houston shooting

article

The Brief Houston Police have identified a man killed while in his vehicle at an apartment complex in South Houston on Sunday. Police say 30-year-old Jevon Clark was driving into the parking lot when he was shot. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



Houston Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting inside his vehicle on Sunday night.

Deadly shooting on Clearwood Dr.

What we know:

Officers were called to a shooting at The Life at Clearwood apartment complex in the 9400 block of Clearwood Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found an adult male, believed to be in his 30s, dead inside a Nissan Altima. He has been identified as 30-year-old Jevon Clark.

The investigation revealed Clark was driving into the parking lot when he was shot, according to police.

Related article

Witnesses tell police there was a second person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but ran into the apartment complex afterward.

K-9 units searched the apartment complex for the suspect.

He is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

What we don't know:

Police say at this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).