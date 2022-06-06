Houston police chief says attorney representing Jalen Randle's family is 'lying'

article

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says the attorney representing the family of a man shot and killed by a Houston police officer is lying.

Jalen Randle was shot and killed while trying to run from police back in April.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Randle's family, claims the bullet hit Randle in the back of the neck and that he did not have time to comply with the officers commands.

Finner said in a statement on Monday evening that Randle was actually shot in the ‘front of the neck.’

Randle's family says they want the officer who pulled the trigger to be indicted.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says the average time it takes her office to present a case to a grand jury is between six months to a year.