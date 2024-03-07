Houston police chase: Officers attempted traffic stop, last seen near Dairy Ashford

Houston police are involved in a chase in southwest Houston on Thursday.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities say officials were conducting a traffic stop at Westpark Drive and Dairy Ashford.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The pursuit began around 4:09 p.m. on Fondren and was last seen on Alief Clodine near Dairy Ashford.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.