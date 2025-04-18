Houston police chase near I-10, Highway 6; one detained

Police officers were led on a brief chase in west Houston on Friday morning.

Details ae limited at this time, but officers report they were called about a suspicious person in the 14800 block of Grisby Road around 10 a.m.

Houston police were led on a brief chase before the suspect got out of the vehicle in a wooded area, leading to a brief manhunt.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and caught police with one man detained, believed to be the suspect.

No other information has been made available at this time. We will update this story as we receive more details.