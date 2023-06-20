Houston's Write About Now Poetry Slam Team claimed the top spot at the Southern Fried Poetry Slam Festival held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Teams from across the nation competed in the event, but this marks the first time a team from Houston has brought home the national title.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The team, known for its energetic performances and strong social media presence, has made it easier for artists to share their poems online. They pride themselves on their ability to connect with fans and promote their work through various digital platforms.

Fans of the winning team will have a chance to see them perform their original pieces at a special event tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at AvantGarden. You can obtain tickets here.