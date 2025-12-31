Montrose pub rings in the New Year on Irish time

The Brief Some Houstonians welcomed the New Year hours early by celebrating on Irish time. Pimlico Pub on Waugh Drive streamed the New Year’s countdown live from Dublin’s Temple Bar. The celebration included traditional toasts, Guinness stout, and a full Irish breakfast.



At Pimlico Pub on Waugh Drive, the New Year officially arrived when the clock struck midnight in Dublin.

Houston pub rings in Irish New Year's

Local perspective:

The pub streamed the live celebration from Temple Bar, the popular gathering spot in Ireland’s capital and the heart of the country’s New Year’s festivities.

The early celebration drew a crowd eager to toast the New Year with champagne and Guinness stout, a staple of Irish tradition.

For many at Pimlico Pub, however, the most important part of the celebration was gathering with friends and sharing the moment together.

The event wrapped up early enough for patrons to continue their New Year’s Eve plans elsewhere in Houston — or head home after ringing in 2025 Irish-style.

NYE traditions

Big picture view:

New Year’s traditions vary across cultures and communities.

Some people eat grapes at midnight, a custom that originated in Spain and has gained popularity on social media.

Others run around with suitcases, hoping it brings more travel in the year ahead.

In the South, black-eyed peas are often served as a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

Extra special for Houston couple

What they're saying:

Earlier in the day, one Houston family marked the New Year in a quieter way at a local park. They shared that New Year’s Day also doubles as their wedding anniversary, giving them an added reason to celebrate the holiday each year.