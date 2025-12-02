Houston Pets Alive conducting largest fundraiser ever

The Brief Houston Pets Alive is conducting its largest fundraiser ever thanks to a generous board member who will match every donation up to $100,000 through December 31. With the "match", the non-profit says it can save twice as many lives.



Houston Pets Alive is conducting its largest fundraiser ever thanks to a generous board member who will match every donation up to $100,000 through December 31.

Big picture view:

HPA was founded in 2014.

Its mission is to rescue dogs and cats in shelters who have medical needs or face euthanasia due to overcrowding.

With the "match", the non-profit says it can save twice as many lives.

What you can do:

If you're interested in donating, fostering, or adopting, go to houstonpetsalive.org.

Houston Pets Alive is also hosting an adoption event on Saturday, December 6 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information on the adoption event, click here.