Houston Pets Alive conducting largest fundraiser ever
HOUSTON - Houston Pets Alive is conducting its largest fundraiser ever thanks to a generous board member who will match every donation up to $100,000 through December 31.
Big picture view:
HPA was founded in 2014.
Its mission is to rescue dogs and cats in shelters who have medical needs or face euthanasia due to overcrowding.
With the "match", the non-profit says it can save twice as many lives.
What you can do:
If you're interested in donating, fostering, or adopting, go to houstonpetsalive.org.
Houston Pets Alive is also hosting an adoption event on Saturday, December 6 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information on the adoption event, click here.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Randy Wallace spoke with Houston Pets Alive about the fundraiser.