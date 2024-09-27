Houston pastor Dr. F.N. Williams of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church dead at 95

The Brief Pastor Dr. Floyd Nathaniel (F.N.) Williams of Antioch Baptist Church has died at 95-years-old after serving as pastor of the church for the past 65 years. Williams was recognized for his service by the Texas Senate in 2023.



Iconic Houston pastor Dr. Floyd Nathaniel (F.N.) Williams of Antioch Baptist Church has died at 95-years-old, according to close family friends.

Williams became the pastor of the church after the death of his father in 1958 and has served the church for 65 years. He received a Bachelor of Divinity Degree in extended studies from Bishop College.

He was recognized by the Texas Senate in 2023 for his decades of service and contributions to the community.

Williams has been described as having a significant role in bringing Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Houston and being just seats away from him when he delivered his "I Have Been To The Mountaintop" speech on April 3, 1968, King's last speech before his death on April 4, 1968.

He also founded the Houston Ministers Against Crime organization.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire gave FOX 26 this statement:

Rev. Floyd Nathaniel (F.N.) Williams, Sr. was an icon in our community. I first met him when I was a 16-year-old high school student, and he was the esteemed pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Over the years, he introduced me to the Acres Homes community, showing me the value of service, leadership, and faith. He became not only a close friend and mentor but also a guiding force in my career in public service. His unwavering support extended to my political campaigns for the Texas Legislature and, later, my run for mayor. Rev. Williams always showed up—standing by my side at events, endorsing me with his powerful voice, and embracing my vision for the future of our city.

I was deeply honored when he celebrated my election as mayor of Houston and graced my swearing-in ceremony with his presence. I am truly grateful for the privilege of knowing him and working alongside such an inspiring leader.

Rev. Williams' passing leaves an unfillable void in my heart and a great loss in the community he served so faithfully. At 95, he has earned his eternal rest, but his spirit and legacy will continue to inspire.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Williams family and ask everyone to join me in honoring the remarkable life of this beloved leader.