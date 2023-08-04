Houston officer-involved shooting: 1 dead after armed burglary, officials say

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Houston.

According to HPD, officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 2900 block of Woodland Grove Drive around 5:20 p.m.

Officials say one of the officers shot their weapon during an altercation with the armed burglary suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.