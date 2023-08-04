Expand / Collapse search
Houston officer-involved shooting: 1 dead after armed burglary, officials say

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Houston.

According to HPD, officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 2900 block of Woodland Grove Drive around 5:20 p.m.

Officials say one of the officers shot their weapon during an altercation with the armed burglary suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.