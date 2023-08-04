Houston music duo BLAZE X BLACK discuss their artistry ahead of Saturday show

BLAZE X BLACK is a Houston Hip-Hop/Rock duo that is known for their electrifying live shows.

Unlike other local artists that use tracks, and samples when they perform, BXB features a live band with real musicians laying down the grove.

Rick Blaze and Bishop Black are the driving creative force behind the music, but they are also focused on being leaders in their community by giving back whenever possible.

On Saturday at Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. the group will be performing a live show benefitting local non-profit Magpies and Peacocks.