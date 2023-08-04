Expand / Collapse search
Houston music duo BLAZE X BLACK discuss their artistry ahead of Saturday show

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Talking with Houston music duo BLAZE x BLACK

Houston alternative hip-hop and R&B duo Bishop Black and Rick Blaze, known by their group name BLAZE X BLACK, are creating their own path in the music scene. The two speak with FOX 26 about how their music group came to be and their artistry.

HOUSTON - BLAZE X BLACK is a Houston Hip-Hop/Rock duo that is known for their electrifying live shows.

Unlike other local artists that use tracks, and samples when they perform, BXB features a live band with real musicians laying down the grove.

Rick Blaze and Bishop Black are the driving creative force behind the music, but they are also focused on being leaders in their community by giving back whenever possible.

On Saturday at Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. the group will be performing a live show benefitting local non-profit Magpies and Peacocks.