Houston murder suspect arrested in Louisiana

article

The Brief Kedrick Davol Henry has been charged with murder in the death of Kenneth Henry Jr. Kedrick was arrested in Louisiana and is awaiting extradition back to Texas. Kenneth was shot to death in August while taking out the trash.



A Houston murder suspect was arrested in Louisiana and awaits extradition back to Texas.

Murder suspect arrested in Louisiana

What we know:

According to Houston police, Kedrick Davol Henry, 31, has been charged with murder.

He is accused in the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Henry Jr.

Kedrick was charged on Aug. 27. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Gretna, La. on Sept. 8. He is currently in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center awaiting extradition to Harris County.

What we don't know:

His bond has not yet been set.

Man shot to death while taking out trash

The backstory:

Kedrick was charged in a shooting that occurred on Aug. 18 in the 12500 block of Church Road in east Houston.

Police say Kenneth was taking out the trash when witnesses heard multiple gunshots. Kenneth reportedly went back into the home and collapsed in the doorway.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.