A suspect has been charged in the deadly stabbing of a 77-year-old man who was killed while riding his bike to work in Houston.

Suspect charged with murder in bike trail stabbing

Aaron Bartholomew Sheehan (Photo: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

According to Houston police, Aaron Bartholomew Sheehan, 40, has been charged with murder. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Authorities still have not indicated the motive behind the stabbing or if the victim knew the suspect.

Man stabbed to death on Houston bike path

The backstory:

Anival Patricio Elvir Ortiz, 77, was biking on a trail in Second Ward near Canal Street when he was attacked and stabbed just before 6 a.m. Aug. 7. The incident was caught on surveillance footage.

Houston police say it’s about a 10-to-15-minute ride from where Ortiz was stabbed to his place of work, where he collapsed.

"He rode all the way to work. He collapsed at work. They called an ambulance, and he passed away at Memorial Herman Hospital," said Detective Sgt. Mark Holbrook. "He might not have realized his injuries were so severe, and he just kept riding his bike, and eventually he succumbed to his injuries."

HPD says the suspect left the area and was seen going south on Lockwood that morning. Police shared video of a suspect at a METRO Rail stop last week and asked for the public's help to identify him.