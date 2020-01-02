Houston mother killed inside home that was shot at hours before

A mother was shot and killed at a southeast Houston home where another shooting had been reported the morning before.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman arrived at the house on Flamingo Drive with her son and found her mother dead. Police say the victim had been shot in the head.

The previous morning around 1 a.m., the same house was shot at multiple times.

Police believe the same shooter may have returned to the house and killed the woman. Authorities say a door to the house was open when the daughter arrived.

Police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.