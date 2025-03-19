Houston mother continues to seek justice for son who died in Harris County jail custody

The Brief Three years after Evan Griffin Lee’s death in Harris County Jail, his mother, Rev. Jacilet Griffin, continues to demand answers and advocate for jail reform. Harris County Jail has reported a decline in in-custody deaths since 2022, but concerns remain, with five deaths already reported in 2025. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has urged the attorney general’s office to investigate jail conditions.



Three years after Evan Griffin Lee died in Harris County Jail custody, his mother continues to seek justice as concerns over in-custody deaths persist at the facility.

What we know:

Lee, 31, was arrested in the Arcola area on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge — a charge his family still questions. After months of legal proceedings, his mother, the Rev. Jacilet Griffin, received a call from Ben Taub Hospital notifying her that Lee required emergency surgery. He was later declared brain-dead and died on March 18, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed he suffered blunt force trauma.

"To wake up every day not knowing exactly what happened to Evan is the most painful thing," Griffin said. "We’re facing three years now with no closure. I’m visiting a cemetery with no closure."

Since her son’s death, Griffin has traveled to Austin advocating for jail reform, joining other families who lost loved ones in custody before trial.

"I’m able to share with others so they understand the process," she said. "It’s very different. Everything is closed. It took me almost two years to get an autopsy."

In-custody deaths remain an issue:

By the numbers:

Harris County Jail reported 27 in-custody deaths in 2022, the highest number in years. The figure declined to 19 in 2023 and dropped further to 10 in 2024.

So far this year, five in-custody deaths have been reported, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office website, including one involving an out-of-state facility.

The sheriff’s office has cited inadequate staffing and overcrowding as major challenges. Salaries for detention officers have been increased to aid recruitment, and more positions have since been filled. However, inmate deaths remain a concern for Houston families.

"I get the phone calls, and I think, ‘Again?’" Griffin said. "I pray to God that one of these cases will reveal exactly what happened."

What's being done to fix the jail?

What's next:

Last month, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards recommended that the state attorney general’s office investigate the facility. Fox 26 has reached out to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, the state jail commission, and the sheriff’s office for comment.