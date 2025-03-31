Houston police looking for person of interest in shooting that killed 1, injured bystander
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking to identify a person of interest who they believe killed one person and injured another in a shooting outside a bar early Sunday morning.
Moon Lounge Shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened outside Moon Lounge on Telephone Road at about 1:35 a.m.
Houston police say when they arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.
Investigators say a 54-year-old man who was known to help clean the bar was seen talking to an unknown man outside. The two got into a "physical altercation" that led to the shooting.
The 54-year-old was killed. A 32-year-old bystander was rushed to the hospital where he is said to be stable.
Police released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting.
Person of interest (Source: Houston Police)
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released. His identity will be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.