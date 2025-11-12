Houston mom of 4 describes impact of SNAP delays, FOX 26 viewer steps up to help

The Brief The U.S. Supreme Court has extended a temporary pause on $4 billion in SNAP payments for November. A deal in Congress to end the government shutdown includes full SNAP funding through September. The Houston Food Bank continues to hold food distribution sites for SNAP recipients and unpaid federal workers.



SNAP recipients are still left wondering when and if they'll receive their full allotment of food benefits for November.

The U.S. Supreme Court has extended a temporary pause on $4 billion in SNAP payments for November, but a deal in Congress to end the government shutdown includes full SNAP funding through September and could mean the Supreme Court will not have to issue a ruling later.

The ongoing situation has created uncertainty and stress for the 3.5 million Texans, half of whom are children, who depend on SNAP benefits for food. Most have incomes below the poverty line, which is about $32,000 for a family of four.

The delay in payments has led to a surge in demand at food banks and pantries across the country, as well as long lines for food giveaways.

Man helps mother not receiving SNAP benefits

Local perspective:

We talked with a Houston mother of four children all under the age of 8. Gabriella Murillo says uncertainty over SNAP funding is adding to her family's stress.

Not only is she left in flux over putting food on the table, she says her son has also been undergoing medical tests in the hospital.

"I’m holding my hands and living off prayer, trying to keep stable, trying to stay positive, trying to hold my tears back in front of my kids so they don’t see mommy in distress," said Gabriella Murillo.

"He has Hyacinthicilia, which is a blood disorder. His aorta is dialated. It’s starting to tear at the bottom, and he’s autistic," she told us.

After we first shared her story, a FOX 26 viewer said he wanted to help.

"When I saw her son in that hospital bed, I just couldn’t sit around and do nothing, I had to act. And my acting is, I’d like to donate $1,000 to you to help replace your SNAP benefits, and other family needs that you may need," said FOX 26 viewer Randy Hartley.

Murillo was grateful for the help.

"It will help us a lot to get through the month. It’s one less thing that I have to constantly be sitting and worrying about," she said.

Murillo has also set up a GoFundMe account, hoping to raise more money to help her family through this time.

What you can do:

The Houston Food Bank continues to hold food distribution sites for SNAP recipients and unpaid federal workers.

Those affected can register on the Houston Food Bank website and enter a zip code on the Food Bank's Find Food map to find nearby food pantries.

You can also call The United Way Helpline at 211.