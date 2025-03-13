Northeast Houston: Missing man last seen on Friday

The Brief Casey Baker, 35, was allegedly last seen on March 7 in the on North Wayside Drive. Baker is white male, 6' tall, weighs about 195 with hazel eyes and brownish-blonde hair. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (832-394-1840) or Texas Equusearch (281-309-9500).



Houston Police and Texas Equusearch have joined the search for a missing man who was last seen in northeast Houston last Friday.

Casey Baker missing

What we know:

According to Texas Equusearch, 35-year-old Casey Baker was last seen on March 7 in the 6900 block of North Wayside Drive. Baker was likely on foot, and he is familiar with the area.

Officials say Baker may have been experiencing a mental health episode.

Casey Baker is described as a white man who is six feet tall, weighs about 195 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown/blonde hair. Also, he is usually seen wearing his work boots.

What we don't know:

There is no description of what Baker was last seen wearing.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Casey Baker's whereabouts is asked to call one of the following:

Houston Police Missing Person's Unit: Call 832-394-1840 and mention case number 311637-25

Texas Equusearch: Call 281-309-9500