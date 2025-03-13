Northeast Houston: Missing man last seen on Friday
HOUSTON - Houston Police and Texas Equusearch have joined the search for a missing man who was last seen in northeast Houston last Friday.
Casey Baker missing
What we know:
According to Texas Equusearch, 35-year-old Casey Baker was last seen on March 7 in the 6900 block of North Wayside Drive. Baker was likely on foot, and he is familiar with the area.
Officials say Baker may have been experiencing a mental health episode.
Casey Baker is described as a white man who is six feet tall, weighs about 195 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown/blonde hair. Also, he is usually seen wearing his work boots.
What we don't know:
There is no description of what Baker was last seen wearing.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Casey Baker's whereabouts is asked to call one of the following:
- Houston Police Missing Person's Unit: Call 832-394-1840 and mention case number 311637-25
- Texas Equusearch: Call 281-309-9500
The Source: Texas Equusearch