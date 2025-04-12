Houston METRO announces direct route from downtown to Bush Airport

The Brief Travelers can take a non-stop ride from the GRB Center to IAH Terminal C. The one-way trip will cost about $5. The 102 Bush IAH Express route will continue at the airport.



Starting this Sunday, METRO passengers will be able to take a non-stop trip from Downtown Houston to Bush Intercontinental Airport.

METRO route to Bush Airport

What we know:

METRO's new 500 IAH Downtown Direct route will travel from the George R Brown Convention Center (GRB) to Terminal C at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

This will be a one-way trip for $4.50.

The route will run every day between 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Buses will depart from GRB every 30 minutes.

For those going from GRB to other downtown locations, the Convention District Station next to the Downtown Direct stop services the Green and Purple METRORail lines.

The 102 Bush IAH Express route will still be available at the airport.

"This is a clear example of the METRO that people will choose to use because it’s easy, comfortable, the most cost-effective at only $4.50, and truly the best option," said METRO Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. "People needing to get to and from the airport can take this route that offers reduced travel time with a non-stop trip, shaves off time dealing with parking, and saves people money."