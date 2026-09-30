Houston METRO passes $40M FY2027 budget to improve roads, sidewalks

The Brief The METRO Board of Directors approved the FY2027 budget, keeping current public transit operations without planned service reductions. METRO’s $40 million budget includes improvements for roadways, sidewalks and bus stops along transit routes METRO confirmed to FOX 26 on Tuesday that the $40 million is included in the agency’s proposed capital budget for its Infrastructure Improvement Program.



METRO has officially approved their proposed FY2027 budget, which includes $40 million for road, sidewalk and bus stop improvements along transit routes.

METRO's $40 million budget

What we know:

The adopted budget came to be after public review, financial evaluations, and input from riders, regional leaders, employees, and community partners. Board members focused on balancing community transit needs with long-term fiscal responsibility.

METRO’s $40 million budget includes improvements for roadways, sidewalks and bus stops along transit routes. METRO confirmed to FOX 26 Tuesday that the $40 million is included in the agency’s proposed capital budget for its Infrastructure Improvement Program.

According to METRO, the program is intended to bring roadways, sidewalks and bus stops along service routes into a state of good repair and provide customers with a safer, more reliable and more comfortable trip.

The agency says improved road conditions can also mean fewer bus repairs and fewer breakdowns caused by potholes and other roadway issues.

METRO says it considers roadway conditions, service frequency, ridership and access to major destinations when deciding which corridors should be prioritized.

By the numbers:

The agency’s draft budget says METRO advanced $73.3 million in road and sidewalk repairs during FY2026, along with investments in bus shelters and ADA improvements.

METRO told FOX 26 that approximately $100.4 million was budgeted for the Infrastructure Improvement Program in FY2026. As of the end of August, the agency says about $64.4 million had been spent. METRO’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30, so that is not the final FY2026 total.

The FY2027 budget also continues to include road rehabilitation within METRO’s capital program.

METRO says the Infrastructure Improvement Program is funded through its capital budget and does not use General Mobility Program funds.

Leaders respond to approval

What they're saying:

METRO leaders emphasized regional collaboration and maintaining quality service as core drivers of the new budget.

"This Board worked hard on this budget, and I’m proud of where we landed," said METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. "I want to thank Mayor John Whitmire for his leadership in encouraging greater collaboration across our city, county and region. We took that direction seriously, listening to our riders, partners, stakeholders and regional leaders throughout this process. This budget keeps our focus where it belongs: providing safe, clean, reliable and accessible service, taking care of the buses, trains and facilities our customers depend on, and continuing to improve our existing system. We will also continue to right-size and update service based on ridership and customer needs so that our resources are aligned with how people are actually using the system."

"Developing a responsible budget means looking carefully at every option and making sure our resources are aligned with the services our customers depend on most," said METRO Interim President and CEO Tom Jasien. "This budget maintains that service while meeting our financial obligations and protecting METRO’s ability to serve this region for years to come."