Houston METRO offering students free rides this summer

Houston METRO is bringing back the student savings this summer!

From June 1 - August 31, 2023, kindergarten through college students with an active, discounted METRO Q Fare Card ride free on local bus, Park & Ride, METRORail, METRORapid and curb2curb services.

Students with an active, discounted Q Fare Card should continue to use their card as usual. However, during the summer, no funds will be deducted when you tap your card on METRO.

Students can obtain a discounted Q Fare Card through the online RideStore or any physical location. Proof of renrollment is required.

For K-12 students, one of the following must be provided:

- Current school ID

- Report card

- Class schedule

For college students, METRO requires the following:

- Government-issued photo ID

- Proof of credit hours (choose one)

Current class schedule

Letter from college verifying you're a current student

Discounted METRO Q® Fare Card registration form signed and stamped by school registrar

