Houston METRO offering students free rides this summer
HOUSTON - Houston METRO is bringing back the student savings this summer!
From June 1 - August 31, 2023, kindergarten through college students with an active, discounted METRO Q Fare Card ride free on local bus, Park & Ride, METRORail, METRORapid and curb2curb services.
Students with an active, discounted Q Fare Card should continue to use their card as usual. However, during the summer, no funds will be deducted when you tap your card on METRO.
Students can obtain a discounted Q Fare Card through the online RideStore or any physical location. Proof of renrollment is required.
For K-12 students, one of the following must be provided:
- Current school ID
- Report card
- Class schedule
For college students, METRO requires the following:
- Government-issued photo ID
- Proof of credit hours (choose one)
- Current class schedule
- Letter from college verifying you're a current student
- Discounted METRO Q® Fare Card registration form signed and stamped by school registrar
For more information about the program, click here.