The Brief Houston police released photos of two suspects in a deadly METRO bus shooting. A woman was killed, and a teen was injured. The suspects have not been identified and remain at large.



Houston police are searching for two suspects in a shooting on a METRO bus that left a woman dead and a 16-year-old boy injured on Wednesday.

What's new:

On Thursday, Houston police confirmed that the search is ongoing, and the suspects have not yet been identified. They released photos of the two suspects. The suspects are believed to be 16-18 years old.

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspects or have information about the shooting, you are asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Photos of 2 suspects (Photos: Houston Police Department)

Deadly METRO bus shooting

The backstory:

Officials say the shooting occurred on bus No. 2611 on Route 161 near Walnut Bend and Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston around 2:30 p.m.

According to Houston police, the two suspects were arguing, and at some point, the woman and the teen were shot.

The driver immediately stopped the bus, and all passengers got off, including the suspects. Police believed at least one of the suspects may have run towards an apartment complex.

The wounded woman, believed to be a bystander, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the injured teen showed up at a hospital later.

Suspect 1 (Photos: Houston Police Department)

Suspect 2 (Photos: Houston Police Department)

What we don't know:

It's unclear if one or both of the suspects fired shots.

None of the people who were shot have been identified.

METRO releases statement

What they're saying:

METRO released the following statement on Wednesday:

"METRO is deeply saddened to report on a fatal shooting that occurred earlier today on bus No. 2611 near Walnut Bend and Richmond. Our hearts are with the victim’s loved ones and all those affected by this tragic incident.

Preliminary information indicates the suspect boarded the bus and discharged a weapon toward two males who were already on board. A bullet fatally struck a female passenger, not involved in the incident.

The bus operator immediately stopped the bus and followed protocol to safely offload all passengers.

While no transit system can prevent every act of violence, METRO has measures in place to support rapid response and investigations. Surveillance footage from the bus has been downloaded and is being reviewed law enforcement, and witnesses were able to provide information to assist investigators.

MPD and HPD are actively working on locating the shooter. Anyone with information that can help aid the investigation, is encouraged to come forward.

Because this case resulted in a homicide, HPD is the leading agency in this investigation, which is still underway.

The safety of our riders, employees and the community remains METRO’s top priority."